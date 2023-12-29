Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging MongoDB (MDB) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MongoDB (MDB) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MongoDB is one of 622 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MongoDB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDB's full-year earnings has moved 24.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MDB has returned about 111.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 54%. This means that MongoDB is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Alphabet (GOOGL) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 58.9%.

The consensus estimate for Alphabet's current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, MongoDB is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 147 individual companies and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 73.4% so far this year, so MDB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Alphabet falls under the Internet - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #36. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +60.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MongoDB and Alphabet as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.