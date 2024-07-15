Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. MakeMyTrip (MMYT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MakeMyTrip is one of 617 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MakeMyTrip is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MMYT's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MMYT has returned about 92.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 29.2%. This means that MakeMyTrip is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ouster, Inc. (OUST) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 79.8%.

For Ouster, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, MakeMyTrip belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #29 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.3% so far this year, so MMYT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ouster, Inc. however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this 29-stock industry is ranked #182. The industry has moved +12.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MakeMyTrip and Ouster, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

