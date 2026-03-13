Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Kulicke and Soffa is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 607 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Kulicke and Soffa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLIC's full-year earnings has moved 122% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, KLIC has returned 39.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -3.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Kulicke and Soffa is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Applied Materials (AMAT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.2%.

The consensus estimate for Applied Materials' current year EPS has increased 15.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Kulicke and Soffa belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 32.3% so far this year, so KLIC is performing better in this area.

Applied Materials, however, belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this 47-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved +2.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Kulicke and Soffa and Applied Materials as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.