Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Kanzhun (BZ) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BZ's full-year earnings has moved 3.8% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BZ has returned 73.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 16.8%. This means that KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Axcelis Technologies (ACLS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 18.9%.

Over the past three months, Axcelis Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 31.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 173 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.7% so far this year, so BZ is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Axcelis Technologies falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -15.4%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR and Axcelis Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.