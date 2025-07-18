Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Intuit (INTU) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Intuit (INTU) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intuit is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Intuit is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for INTU's full-year earnings has moved 4.1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, INTU has returned 20.2% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 9.6%. This shows that Intuit is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR (ADYEY). The stock has returned 23% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 3.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Intuit is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.6% so far this year, so INTU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 173-stock industry is currently ranked #77. The industry has moved +15.5% year to date.

Intuit and Adyen N.V. Unsponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

