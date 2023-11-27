Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging InterDigital (IDCC) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is InterDigital (IDCC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

InterDigital is one of 624 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. InterDigital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDCC's full-year earnings has moved 10% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, IDCC has returned 101.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 46.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, InterDigital is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Synopsys (SNPS). The stock is up 70% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Synopsys' current year EPS has increased 0.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, InterDigital belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.5% so far this year, meaning that IDCC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Synopsys falls under the Computer - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 36 stocks and is ranked #48. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +57.1%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track InterDigital and Synopsys. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

