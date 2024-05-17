Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Impinj (PI) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Impinj (PI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Impinj is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 618 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Impinj is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PI's full-year earnings has moved 103.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, PI has gained about 88.4% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 16%. This means that Impinj is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is AudioEye (AEYE). The stock has returned 280.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, AudioEye's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 147.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Impinj belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.6% so far this year, so PI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, AudioEye falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 138 stocks and is ranked #57. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.4%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Impinj and AudioEye as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Impinj, Inc. (PI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Audioeye, Inc. (AEYE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.