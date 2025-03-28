Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging IHS Holding (IHS) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has IHS Holding (IHS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

IHS Holding is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 603 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. IHS Holding is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IHS' full-year earnings has moved 30.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, IHS has moved about 83.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 8.9% on average. This shows that IHS Holding is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is ViaSat (VSAT). The stock has returned 34.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, ViaSat's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 81.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, IHS Holding belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 29.2% so far this year, meaning that IHS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ViaSat belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry. This 14-stock industry is currently ranked #37. The industry has moved -0.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track IHS Holding and ViaSat. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

