Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Hoya (HOCPY) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Hoya Corp. (HOCPY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hoya Corp. is one of 607 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hoya Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOCPY's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, HOCPY has gained about 15.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 1.8% on average. This means that Hoya Corp. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5.3%.

Over the past three months, Donnelley Financial Solutions' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hoya Corp. is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 35 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 18.1% this year, meaning that HOCPY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Donnelley Financial Solutions falls under the Internet - Software and Services industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #41. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.6%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Hoya Corp. and Donnelley Financial Solutions. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

