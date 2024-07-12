Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Garmin (GRMN) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Garmin (GRMN) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Garmin is one of 617 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Garmin is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRMN's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GRMN has returned about 29.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 28.5% on average. This means that Garmin is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Screen Holdings Co., Ltd (DINRF). The stock has returned 44% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Screen Holdings Co., Ltd's current year EPS has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Garmin belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #202 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.1% so far this year, so GRMN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Screen Holdings Co., Ltd falls under the Semiconductor - General industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #103. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +114.2%.

Garmin and Screen Holdings Co., Ltd could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

