Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Flux Power (FLUX) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is one of 604 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FLUX's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, FLUX has gained about 50% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 26.3%. This means that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (BBAI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 61.1%.

Over the past three months, BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Flux Power Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, a group that includes 38 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 24.1% so far this year, so FLUX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc., however, belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved -15.8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Flux Power Holdings, Inc. and BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

