Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fastly (FSLY) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Fastly (FSLY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Fastly is one of 597 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Fastly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLY's full-year earnings has moved 23% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FSLY has gained about 229.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 5.8% on average. As we can see, Fastly is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Advantest Corp. (ATEYY). The stock has returned 7.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Advantest Corp.'s current year EPS has increased 64% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fastly is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 171 individual companies and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 17.3% so far this year, meaning that FSLY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Advantest Corp. falls under the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #22. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +44.7%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Fastly and Advantest Corp.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.