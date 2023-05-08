Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fastly (FSLY) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Fastly (FSLY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fastly is one of 642 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fastly is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSLY's full-year earnings has moved 16.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FSLY has moved about 43.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.6%. This means that Fastly is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Orange (ORAN) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 30.5%.

For Orange, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Fastly belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 147 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26% so far this year, so FSLY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Orange falls under the Wireless Non-US industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.7%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Fastly and Orange. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Orange (ORAN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.