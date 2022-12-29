Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fair Isaac (FICO) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Fair Isaac (FICO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Fair Isaac is one of 654 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fair Isaac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FICO's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, FICO has gained about 39.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 37% on average. This means that Fair Isaac is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Model N (MODN). The stock has returned 34.7% year-to-date.

In Model N's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 126% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Fair Isaac belongs to the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 34.5% so far this year, so FICO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Model N falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 150 stocks and is ranked #62. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -62.1%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Fair Isaac and Model N as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Model N, Inc. (MODN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.