Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fair Isaac (FICO) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Fair Isaac (FICO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Fair Isaac is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 661 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Fair Isaac is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FICO's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, FICO has gained about 9.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 24.1% on average. This means that Fair Isaac is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Monolithic Power (MPWR). The stock is up 0.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Monolithic Power's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fair Isaac is a member of the Computers - IT Services industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 28.3% so far this year, meaning that FICO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Monolithic Power, however, belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry. Currently, this 10-stock industry is ranked #45. The industry has moved -13.3% so far this year.

Fair Isaac and Monolithic Power could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





