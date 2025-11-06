Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Fabrinet (FN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Fabrinet (FN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Fabrinet is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 604 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Fabrinet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FN's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, FN has returned 121.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 27.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Fabrinet is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Bel Fuse (BELFB) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 87.8%.

The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse's current year EPS has increased 17.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Fabrinet is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 59.2% so far this year, so FN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Bel Fuse falls under the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #50. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +35.3%.

Fabrinet and Bel Fuse could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.