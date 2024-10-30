Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging F5 (FFIV) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is F5 Networks (FFIV) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

F5 Networks is one of 620 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. F5 Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FFIV's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, FFIV has moved about 34.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 28.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that F5 Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Monday.com (MNDY). The stock has returned 61.1% year-to-date.

In Monday.com's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 320.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, F5 Networks belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 143 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.5% so far this year, meaning that FFIV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Monday.com is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track F5 Networks and Monday.com. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

