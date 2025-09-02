Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Extreme Networks (EXTR) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Extreme Networks (EXTR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Extreme Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 605 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Extreme Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXTR's full-year earnings has moved 6% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, EXTR has moved about 27.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 12.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Extreme Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Jabil (JBL) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 42.3%.

Over the past three months, Jabil's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Extreme Networks belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.6% so far this year, so EXTR is performing better in this area.

Jabil, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #8. The industry has moved +54.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Extreme Networks and Jabil as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

