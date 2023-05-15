Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging DigitalOcean (DOCN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is one of 642 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOCN's full-year earnings has moved 785.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DOCN has moved about 27% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Rambus (RMBS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.5%.

Over the past three months, Rambus' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Internet - Software industry, which includes 147 individual companies and currently sits at #111 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 26.2% this year, meaning that DOCN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Rambus, however, belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #169. The industry has moved +18.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. and Rambus. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rambus, Inc. (RMBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.