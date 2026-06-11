Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Digi International (DGII) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Digi International (DGII) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Digi International is one of 592 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Digi International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DGII's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, DGII has gained about 48.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 13.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Digi International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The stock is up 89.4% year-to-date.

In Hewlett Packard Enterprise's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 46.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Digi International is a member of the Computer - Networking industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 53.9% so far this year, so DGII is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Hewlett Packard Enterprise falls under the Computer - Integrated Systems industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #19. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +97.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Digi International and Hewlett Packard Enterprise as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Digi International Inc. (DGII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.