Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging CyberArk Software (CYBR) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is CyberArk (CYBR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CyberArk is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 608 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CyberArk is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CYBR's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CYBR has returned about 3.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -12.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CyberArk is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Amphenol (APH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 9.5%.

The consensus estimate for Amphenol's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, CyberArk belongs to the Security industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.4% this year, meaning that CYBR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #5. The industry has moved +9.2% year to date.

CyberArk and Amphenol could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.