Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Criteo (CRTO) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Criteo S.A. (CRTO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Criteo S.A. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 620 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Criteo S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRTO's full-year earnings has moved 52.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CRTO has moved about 38.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.7% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Criteo S.A. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Synopsys (SNPS). The stock is up 13.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Synopsys' current year EPS has increased 16.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Criteo S.A. belongs to the Internet - Software and Services industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12.2% so far this year, so CRTO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Synopsys belongs to the Computer - Software industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved +11.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Criteo S.A. and Synopsys as they could maintain their solid performance.

