Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Couchbase (BASE) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Couchbase, Inc. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 605 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Couchbase, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BASE's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BASE has returned about 55.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 11.2%. This means that Couchbase, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is KLA (KLAC). The stock is up 45.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, KLA's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Couchbase, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.7% so far this year, so BASE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, KLA belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved +14.7% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Couchbase, Inc. and KLA as they could maintain their solid performance.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Couchbase, Inc. (BASE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.