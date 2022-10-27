Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Clearfield (CLFD) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Clearfield (CLFD) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Clearfield is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 657 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Clearfield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLFD's full-year earnings has moved 16.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CLFD has returned about 42% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 34.1% on average. As we can see, Clearfield is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Super Micro Computer (SMCI). The stock is up 49.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Super Micro Computer's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 47.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Clearfield is a member of the Wireless Equipment industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 29.1% so far this year, meaning that CLFD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Super Micro Computer belongs to the Computer- Storage Devices industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #20. The industry has moved -30.3% year to date.

Clearfield and Super Micro Computer could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.