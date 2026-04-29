Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Cisco Systems (CSCO) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Cisco Systems is one of 596 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cisco Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.2% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CSCO has returned 12.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 7.7% on average. As we can see, Cisco Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 308.3%.

In Aehr Test Systems' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 22.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Cisco Systems belongs to the Computer - Networking industry, a group that includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 12.5% so far this year, meaning that CSCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aehr Test Systems falls under the Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #8. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +67%.

Cisco Systems and Aehr Test Systems could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.