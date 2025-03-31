Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Cass Information Systems (CASS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cass Information Systems (CASS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Cass Information Systems is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 603 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cass Information Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASS' full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CASS has returned 3.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 11.6% on average. This means that Cass Information Systems is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Domo (DOMO). The stock is up 12.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Domo's current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cass Information Systems belongs to the Computer - Services industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 8.6% so far this year, so CASS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Domo, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 148-stock industry is ranked #75. The industry has moved -4.2% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cass Information Systems and Domo as they could maintain their solid performance.

