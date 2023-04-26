Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cadence Design Systems is one of 643 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cadence Design Systems is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CDNS' full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CDNS has returned 26.9% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.4%. As we can see, Cadence Design Systems is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.6%.

For Spark Networks, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 62.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cadence Design Systems belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.2% so far this year, so CDNS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Spark Networks, Inc. falls under the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #51. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +18.1%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Cadence Design Systems and Spark Networks, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.