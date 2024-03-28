Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging BWX Technologies (BWXT) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has BWX Technologies (BWXT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BWX Technologies is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 619 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BWX Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BWXT's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BWXT has returned 32.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 12.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that BWX Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Monday.com (MNDY). The stock is up 20.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Monday.com's current year EPS has increased 81% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, BWX Technologies belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.2% so far this year, so BWXT is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Monday.com belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 142-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved +18.4% year to date.

BWX Technologies and Monday.com could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

