Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Broadcom (AVGO) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Broadcom Inc. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 612 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Broadcom Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVGO's full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AVGO has returned about 14.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 13.2% on average. This shows that Broadcom Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 161.5%.

The consensus estimate for Lenovo Group Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 59.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Broadcom Inc. belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, a group that includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 35.3% this year, meaning that AVGO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Lenovo Group Ltd. falls under the Computer - Micro Computers industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #19. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +24.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Broadcom Inc. and Lenovo Group Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.