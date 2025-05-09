Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging BlackBerry (BB) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is BlackBerry (BB) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

BlackBerry is one of 608 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB's full-year earnings has moved 100% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BB has returned about 0.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -8.3%. This means that BlackBerry is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Allient (ALNT) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.6%.

The consensus estimate for Allient's current year EPS has increased 0.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BlackBerry belongs to the Internet - Software industry, which includes 167 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that BB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Allient, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #73. The industry has moved -5.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track BlackBerry and Allient. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

