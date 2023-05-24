Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging BlackBerry (BB) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BlackBerry (BB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

BlackBerry is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 641 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BlackBerry is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BB's full-year earnings has moved 35% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BB has returned 62% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 25.8%. This means that BlackBerry is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Fastly (FSLY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 76.8%.

Over the past three months, Fastly's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BlackBerry belongs to the Computer - Software industry, a group that includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #106 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.5% so far this year, so BB is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Fastly falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 146 stocks and is ranked #111. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +31.2%.

BlackBerry and Fastly could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

