Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Bel Fuse (BELFB) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Bel Fuse (BELFB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bel Fuse is one of 633 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 39% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, BELFB has returned 37.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 37.5% on average. This means that Bel Fuse is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Celestica (CLS) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 102.2%.

The consensus estimate for Celestica's current year EPS has increased 9.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Bel Fuse is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #155 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.4% this year, meaning that BELFB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Celestica, however, belongs to the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this 5-stock industry is ranked #50. The industry has moved +32.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bel Fuse and Celestica. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.