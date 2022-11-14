Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Bel Fuse (BELFB) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bel Fuse (BELFB) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Bel Fuse is one of 655 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bel Fuse is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BELFB's full-year earnings has moved 29.1% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BELFB has returned 190% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -30.6%. This means that Bel Fuse is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Super Micro Computer (SMCI). The stock is up 89.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer's current year EPS has increased 30.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 35% so far this year, so BELFB is performing better in this area.

Super Micro Computer, however, belongs to the Computer- Storage Devices industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #40. The industry has moved -23.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bel Fuse and Super Micro Computer. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.