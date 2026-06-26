Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Bandwidth (BAND) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bandwidth (BAND) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Bandwidth is one of 591 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bandwidth is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAND's full-year earnings has moved 61.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BAND has returned 238.6% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 14.2%. This means that Bandwidth is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Amtech Systems (ASYS) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 64.7%.

Over the past three months, Amtech Systems' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 41.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bandwidth belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 75% so far this year, meaning that BAND is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Amtech Systems belongs to the Semiconductor - General industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #24. The industry has moved +17.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Bandwidth and Amtech Systems. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.