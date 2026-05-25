Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Bandwidth (BAND) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Bandwidth (BAND) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Bandwidth is one of 594 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Bandwidth is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BAND's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, BAND has gained about 297.4% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 17.5%. This means that Bandwidth is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Arista Networks (ANET), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 17.6%.

For Arista Networks, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Bandwidth belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 75.5% this year, meaning that BAND is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arista Networks belongs to the Internet - Software industry. This 170-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved -11.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Bandwidth and Arista Networks as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.