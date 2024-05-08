Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Badger Meter (BMI) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Badger Meter (BMI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Badger Meter is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Badger Meter is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMI's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BMI has returned about 24.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 12.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Badger Meter is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD). The stock has returned 37.9% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Badger Meter is a member of the Instruments - Control industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.7% so far this year, so BMI is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 139 stocks and is ranked #70. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.2%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Badger Meter and Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

