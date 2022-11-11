Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Axcelis Technologies is one of 655 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Axcelis Technologies is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACLS' full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ACLS has returned 0.7% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -32.1%. This means that Axcelis Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Perion Network (PERI). The stock is up 2.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Perion Network's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Axcelis Technologies is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #237 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 39.8% so far this year, meaning that ACLS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Perion Network falls under the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -30.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Axcelis Technologies and Perion Network as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.