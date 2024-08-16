Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Audioeye (AEYE) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has AudioEye (AEYE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

AudioEye is one of 617 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. AudioEye is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEYE's full-year earnings has moved 45% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, AEYE has gained about 321% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 21.5% on average. This shows that AudioEye is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Inseego (INSG). The stock has returned 433.7% year-to-date.

For Inseego, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 74.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, AudioEye belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 141 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 15.4% so far this year, so AEYE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Inseego is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on AudioEye and Inseego as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.