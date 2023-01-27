Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Asure Software (ASUR) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Asure Software Inc (ASUR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Asure Software Inc is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 652 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Asure Software Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASUR's full-year earnings has moved 146.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ASUR has returned about 8.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 27.3% on average. This means that Asure Software Inc is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Datadog (DDOG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 3.4%.

Over the past three months, Datadog's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 32.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Asure Software Inc belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.1% so far this year, so ASUR is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Datadog falls under the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this industry has 149 stocks and is ranked #59. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -55.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Asure Software Inc and Datadog as they could maintain their solid performance.

