Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Asure Software (ASUR) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Asure Software Inc (ASUR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Asure Software Inc is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 655 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Asure Software Inc is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASUR's full-year earnings has moved 41.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ASUR has returned about 5.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -32.1%. This shows that Asure Software Inc is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Clearfield (CLFD) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 25.7%.

For Clearfield, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Asure Software Inc belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry, which includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.2% this year, meaning that ASUR is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Clearfield, however, belongs to the Wireless Equipment industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #177. The industry has moved -25.9% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Asure Software Inc and Clearfield. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

