Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Aspen Technology (AZPN) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aspen Technology (AZPN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aspen Technology is one of 660 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aspen Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZPN's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AZPN has returned 66.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have lost about 35.2% on average. As we can see, Aspen Technology is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Digi International (DGII). The stock has returned 49.5% year-to-date.

In Digi International's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aspen Technology belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 154 individual stocks and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 55.1% so far this year, so AZPN is performing better in this area.

Digi International, however, belongs to the Computer - Networking industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #51. The industry has moved -33.7% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Aspen Technology and Digi International. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





