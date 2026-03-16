Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arrow Electronics (ARW) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arrow Electronics (ARW) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arrow Electronics is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 607 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arrow Electronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARW's full-year earnings has moved 11.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that ARW has returned about 27.5% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -4.6%. As we can see, Arrow Electronics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Flex (FLEX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 5%.

In Flex's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arrow Electronics belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #91 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 14.2% this year, meaning that ARW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Flex, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 35-stock industry is ranked #22. The industry has moved +14.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Arrow Electronics and Flex as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.