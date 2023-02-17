Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arrow Electronics (ARW) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arrow Electronics (ARW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Arrow Electronics is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 649 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arrow Electronics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARW's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ARW has gained about 18.3% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 14.4%. This means that Arrow Electronics is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 63.1%.

Over the past three months, Airbnb, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arrow Electronics belongs to the Electronics - Parts Distribution industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.9% this year, meaning that ARW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Airbnb, Inc. falls under the Internet - Content industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #100. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +29.2%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Arrow Electronics and Airbnb, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.