Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arista Networks (ANET) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Arista Networks (ANET) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arista Networks is one of 621 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 1.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ANET has moved about 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 3.5%. This means that Arista Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Celestica (CLS) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.4%.

The consensus estimate for Celestica's current year EPS has increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.7% this year, meaning that ANET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Celestica falls under the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #59. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.6%.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Arista Networks and Celestica. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

