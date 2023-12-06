Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arista Networks (ANET) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arista Networks (ANET) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arista Networks is one of 625 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ANET has gained about 77.8% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 45.4%. This means that Arista Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bel Fuse (BELFB). The stock has returned 66.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse's current year EPS has increased 13% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 34.2% so far this year, so ANET is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Bel Fuse belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. This 35-stock industry is currently ranked #162. The industry has moved +15.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arista Networks and Bel Fuse as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.