Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arista Networks (ANET) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arista Networks (ANET) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arista Networks is one of 643 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ANET has returned about 28.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 18.7%. This means that Arista Networks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Asure Software Inc (ASUR). The stock is up 78.6% year-to-date.

For Asure Software Inc, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 228.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #220 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.3% so far this year, so ANET is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Asure Software Inc belongs to the Internet - Delivery Services industry. This 5-stock industry is currently ranked #16. The industry has moved +3.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Arista Networks and Asure Software Inc as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.