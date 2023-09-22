Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Applied Materials (AMAT) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Applied Materials (AMAT) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Applied Materials is one of 633 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Applied Materials is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMAT's full-year earnings has moved 7.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AMAT has moved about 38.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 32.9%. This means that Applied Materials is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Arlo Technologies (ARLO). The stock has returned 190.6% year-to-date.

In Arlo Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Applied Materials belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.2% so far this year, meaning that AMAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Arlo Technologies, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 148-stock industry is ranked #90. The industry has moved +43.1% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Applied Materials and Arlo Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.