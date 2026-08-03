Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Analog Devices (ADI) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Analog Devices (ADI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Analog Devices is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Analog Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI's full-year earnings has moved 9.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ADI has gained about 35.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 11.6% on average. As we can see, Analog Devices is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Ametek (AME) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 17.7%.

In Ametek's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Analog Devices belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 35.4% so far this year, so ADI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ametek falls under the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #19. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +21%.

Analog Devices and Ametek could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.