Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (AMSSY) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 611 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMSSY's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AMSSY has returned about 15.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 16.1%. This means that ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Digital Turbine (APPS). The stock has returned 53% year-to-date.

In Digital Turbine's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 600% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR is a member of the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 28.5% so far this year, so AMSSY is performing better in this area.

Digital Turbine, however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 171-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved -12.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR and Digital Turbine as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

