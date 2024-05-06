Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Amphenol (APH) This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amphenol (APH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amphenol is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amphenol is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APH's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, APH has gained about 23.7% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 11.3%. This means that Amphenol is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 19.6%.

The consensus estimate for Brother Industries Ltd.'s current year EPS has increased 2.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Amphenol belongs to the Electronics - Connectors industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #224 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.1% this year, meaning that APH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Brother Industries Ltd. however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #96. The industry has moved +8% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Amphenol and Brother Industries Ltd. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brother Industries Ltd. (BRTHY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.